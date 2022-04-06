CEDAR LAKE - Dolores Doreen Pittman was a loving grandmother, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She left this world on April 2, 2022 at the age of 76 surrounded by loved ones.

She rejoins her parents, Maudina and Donald Hugh Pittman and brother, Don Pittman in heaven. She is survived by her brother, Danny Pittman; her daughter, Aimee Bark (Tim Bark), granddaughter, Anna Ortiz (Erik Hinds) and beloved cats: Snuggles, John, Number 3 and Doggie, who recently passed. She also leaves behind, and now reunites with, many good friends. Doreen was a proud librarian, enduring Cubs fan, avid reader of Harry Potter, Doctor Who fan, animal lover and lifelong Cedar Lake resident. She worked at Lowell Public Library and volunteered for the Cedar Lake Historical Association for many happy years.