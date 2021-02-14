 Skip to main content
Dolores E. Neal

Dolores E. Neal

CROWN POINT, IN - Dolores E. Neal, age 88 of Crown Point, formerly of Merrillville, passed away February 11, 2021. Born and raised in Gary, Dolores "Dolly" graduated from Lew Wallace High School and went on to Ray Vogue School of Design in Chicago. She was a retired tailor and seamstress and loved to read, listen to operas, and had a passion for cooking.

Dolly was most proud of her six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joe; her brother, Maryan "Sy" Siwietz; her sister, Jeanette Hrabota along with numerous brother and sisters in-law. Dolly is survived by her three daughters: Pam (Tony) Hautzinger of Chicago, Debbie (Ray) Govert of Crown Point and Sharon (Eric) McCorkle of Valparaiso; six grandchildren: Rachel, Daniel, Carlie, Leo, Grace, and Paige.

Funeral service Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Visitation will follow until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Shriners Hospital, Chicago. www.burnsfuneral.com

