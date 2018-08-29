CROWN POINT, IN - Dolores Elise Marie Graper (nee Melcher), age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018.
Dolores is survived by her children: Keith (Jean) Graper, Kevin Graper, Delane (Rick) Williams, Craig Graper, Janet (Jeff) Schumann, Carol Foxworthy, Brian Graper, Bonnie Curry and Patricia Craib; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters: Diane (Myles) Horst and Daralyn Melcher.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband: Gordon E.; parents: Louis and Martha Melcher; son: David Graper; brother: Donald Melcher; sister: Gayle Melcher and great-grandson: Nicholas Foxworthy.
Dolores was a charter member of Our Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crown Point, IN. She cherished time spent with her family and family gatherings. Dolores enjoyed cooking, planting flowers, doing cross-stitch and Silver-screen movies.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 31, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Our Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1515 W. 93rd Avenue, Crown Point, IN from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Lon Kuether officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice Franciscan Communities-Crown Point.
