Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Dolores Elise Marie Graper (nee Melcher)
Sallie Gucwa

CROWN POINT, IN - Dolores Elise Marie Graper (nee Melcher), age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018.

Dolores is survived by her children: Keith (Jean) Graper, Kevin Graper, Delane (Rick) Williams, Craig Graper, Janet (Jeff) Schumann, Carol Foxworthy, Brian Graper, Bonnie Curry and Patricia Craib; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters: Diane (Myles) Horst and Daralyn Melcher.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband: Gordon E.; parents: Louis and Martha Melcher; son: David Graper; brother: Donald Melcher; sister: Gayle Melcher and great-grandson: Nicholas Foxworthy.

Dolores was a charter member of Our Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crown Point, IN. She cherished time spent with her family and family gatherings. Dolores enjoyed cooking, planting flowers, doing cross-stitch and Silver-screen movies.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 31, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Our Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1515 W. 93rd Avenue, Crown Point, IN from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Lon Kuether officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice Franciscan Communities-Crown Point. Sign Dolores' online guestbook and view directions at

(219) 663-2500 www.GeisenFuneralHome.com