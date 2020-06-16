× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Dolores H. Arreguin 92 of Valparaiso, formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away on Friday June 5, 2020 peacefully at home.

She is survived by her daughter, Maria Dolores (John) Szczepanski, grandson, Jonathan (Leanne) and great grandsons, Spencer J. and Connor N. Szczepanski, devoted nephew, Richard R. (Gwyneth) Hinostroza, sons, Derren, Jay (Kristina) and daughter, Madeleine; beloved niece, Lupi Rodriguez and son, Michael, nephews, Cruz (late Linda) Gutierrez Thomas(late Dora) Gutierrez, Special friend, Itsia D. Rivera and numerous great nieces and nephews. "Lola" is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas G. Arreguin, her parents Cruz (Guadalupe H) Hinostroza, Tio Jesus Reynosa, sister Ruth (late Jose) Gutierrez and brother Frankie Hinostroza and nephew, Alphonso Gutierrez and son Alfred.

"Lola" is a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center. She is a lifelong devotee and benefactor of St. Jude the Apostle and the National Shrine of St. Jude at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Southeast Chicago(https://shrineofstjude.org/the-shrine/st-jude/). "Lola" began her day and ended her day in prayer.