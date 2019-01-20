HAMMOND, IN - Dolores Helen Lash (nee Eisenhutt), age 76, of Hammond, IN was born October 31, 1942 to the late Joseph and Helen Eisenhutt and passed away peacefully on January 14, 2019 with her family at her side.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Lash and loving mother of Brenda (Paul) Yeargin and Christopher (Patricia) Lash; grandmother of Paul (Beth) Staszak, Corinne (Joshua) Wulff, and Robert Runyan; great-grandmother of Hayley Fishel and Ava Wulff; sister of Arlene (late Roman) Meduga, Eilene (Karl) Welp; sister-in-law of Patricia Eisenhutt; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by sister Catherine and brothers: John, Eugene and Joseph and his wife Diane.
Funeral Services will be Monday, January 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Elmwood Cemetery of Hammond, IN. Visitation Sunday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Dolores was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Active in St. Rita's Altar Guild and the Ladies Rosary Confraternity. She was employed at IHB Railroad from the age of 16 after graduating from TF North High School. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #330, working every fish fry and the VFW Post #8141. Dolores was known for her skill at crafts, especially crocheting. But her greatest skill was her unending love for her entire family, most of all her children and grandkids. We will miss her loving ways more than words can say.
