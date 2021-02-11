July 11, 1930 - Jan. 29, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Dolores J. Horgash, known as "Dorie", age 90, of Highland, died peacefully on January 29, 2021.

Dorie was born July 11, 1930 in Whiting, IN. She was a member of St James the Less Catholic Church. She loved playing bridge and was an avid golfer. She and her husband, Charlie, loved spending their winters in Sun City, AZ, golfing and enjoying time with friends.

She is survived by her children: Janet Paro (Dennis) of SC; Laura O'Brien (Craig) of NC; Tom Horgash of Highland; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charlie; parents Stephen and Theresa; brother Tom Zondor.

The family would like to sincerely thank those that cared for Dorie in her final days and all those that have expressed their condolences during this time of loss.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. James the Less Catholic Church, Highland.