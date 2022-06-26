Dolores J. Klebs

May 20, 1928 - June 9, 2022

HAMMOND - Dolores J. Klebs, 94, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born on May 20, 1928 in Hammond, IN, where she grew up and attended Catholic Central High School.

She is survived by her children: Kathy (Jim) Sickinger of Lowell, and Kevin (Cherilynn) Klebs of St. John; grandchildren: Jason (Jenna) Sickinger, Josh (Melissa) Sickinger, Marissa (Tim) Cope, Benjamin Klebs, Craig (Katie) Mihalich, Christopher Mihalich; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Klebs.

Visitation is Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., concluding with a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m., all at St. Edward Catholic Church, Lowell, IN, with Fr. Rick Holy presiding. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice (ProMedica Hospice) at www.promedicaseniorcare.org/giving