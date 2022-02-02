HIGHLAND, IN - Dolores J. Mika, age 90, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully after a long, beautiful life, on January 30, 2022. Dolores is survived by her loving children: Ken (Chris) Mika, Karen (Jack) Gill, Paulette (Zarko) Ivetic and precious grandson, Dimitri; proceeded in death by her devoted and loving husband, John F. Mika and many extended beloved family members: Pauline and Walter Foltman who were responsible for raising this lovely woman who became so dear to all who knew and loved her.

Dolores was born in Chicago, Illinois and raising three children was her life passion. She was a marvelous cook and baker, enjoying designing and making clothes along with maintaining a very organized and spotless home. Summer family vacations in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with her dear aunt Pauline and uncle Walter and boating/swimming activities were always enjoyed. Holidays were always special. This was the time she would break out the fine china and bring the family back together for a holiday feast. Dimitri her precious grandson delighted her to no end."Nanny" got so much joy in watching him grow up, playing and watching his baseball games. Dolores always had a glowing smile and lit up any room she walked into along with her bright, shining, kind soul, which will be cherished forever.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave, Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave,Highland, IN with Rev. Brian D. Chadwick officiating. Dolores will be in state at the church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass and will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Masks preferred. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association and the COPD Foundation: https://www.copdfoundation.org