Dolores J. Mika

Dolores J. Mika

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DOLORES J. MIKA.

To our beautiful mother on her 1st anniversary ... our angel in heaven.

Beautiful as a bright shining star, remembering your smile of pure joy, your special kindness that extended to all she knew.

Thank you, Mom, for all your smiles, hugs, love, and beautiful memories you've created and shared. Although we cannot see you, we know your in heaven looking down on us. When we look up at the stars we know that's where you'll be. Missing you on this day, you'll always live in our hearts forever.

Mom, we love and miss you, sending endless love, hugs and kisses,

Paulette, Ken, and Karen.

