Feb. 9, 1938 - April 9, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Dolores J. Nicoloff (nee Kolarich) age 85, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 9, 2023. She is survived by her loving daughters, Susan (Bruce) Luft and Holly (Brian) Abrams; grandson, Chris (Amanda) Luft; precious great-grandchildren, Delilah and Dexter Luft; one aunt, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded by her beloved husband of 57 years, Christ Nicoloff, Jr.; daughter Rosemary; and several aunts and uncles.

Dolores taught CCD and was an active member at St. John Bosco Church. She was an avid Star Wars fan and enjoyed putting together the model LEGO sets that her family would gift her. She adored crafting and found pleasure in being outdoors. Dolores especially loved traveling with her husband, particularly out west to the Grand Tetons.

Special thank you to Linda Rosales, Ada, Vickie, Sister Joan, Lourdes, LaTrish, and neighbors Alice, Brian, Bev, and the girls for their care and compassion.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Service Celebrating Delores' Life will be held at 6:00 PM with Fr. Jeffrey D. Burton officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home.