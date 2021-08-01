BEECHER, IL - Dolores J. Schneider, nee Schreck, age 93, formerly of Roseland and Beecher, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leroy "Roy" Schneider. Loving mother of Nancy (late Kermit "Kim") Thiele, Sharon (Terrance) Wachowiak, Ronald (Sheila) Schneider, and Lori (Raymond) Leo. Proud grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 17. Dear sister of the late Edward (late Sylvia) Schreck and late Russell (late Edna) Schreck. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Rose Schreck. Dolores was a secretary at the World Home Bible League for many years. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.