WHITING, IN - Dolores "Jean" Barnes (nee Zvijak) 89, of Whiting, IN, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. Dolores is survived by her loving children, Susan (Late Raymond) Papach, Kevin (Helen) Barnes, Linda (Rick) Kulik, Terry Barnes, Brian (Elida) Barnes, Kelly (Jim) Bradtke, Sheri Barnes; cherished grandchildren, Katie (Edward) Summersill, Rebecca (Laura) McHale-Papach, Matthew (Amanda) Papach, Michael (Chris) Kriner-Papach, Angela Papach, Mary Beth Barnes, Christopher Kulik, Brandon, Kassandra, Vanessa Barnes, Ryan, Riley Bradtke, Mackenzie Balind; dear great-grandson, Tommy Papach; sister and best friend, Anna Mae "Honey" (Ted) Lampa, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Raymond Barnes, parents John and Helen (Nee Pozanski) Zvijak and dearest brother Rev. Fr. John Zvijak C.PP.S.

Dolores was devoted to her family and took pride in her rose garden. She was an expert seamstress, skilled ceramist and member of the AGG Sorority. She had worked for Pullman-Standard prior to marriage and had served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St., and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; visitation at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00am to time of services. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com. (219) 659-4400