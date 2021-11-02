Dolores Joanne (Ogan) Hurlburt

Dolores is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Don Hurlburt; son, Leon Hurlburt of Huntington, IN; daughters: Kimberly (Eddie) Barrett of Bedford, IN, Kelly (Mike) Larkey of Roanoke, IN; grandsons: Jacob (Jessica) Hurlburt of Huntington, IN, Logan Barrett of Louisville, KY, Lane Barrett of Bedford, IN, Wyatt Larkey of Lafayette, IN; granddaughters: Alyssa (Daniel) Scher of Huntington, IN, Mikayla Larkey of Fort Wayne, IN, Kasey (Andrew) Jackson; great-grandson, Jax Scher, great-granddaughter, Quinn Scher; brother, Alan Ogan; sister, Debra Hoy. She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Ogan; mother, Veronica Ogan; brother, Fred Ogan.

Dolores graduated from Merrillville High School and worked for the first dentist in Merrillville at the age of 17. She worked in the dental field until she retired. She loved antique shopping, camping, Hallmark movies, collecting Precious Moments and playing BINGO at Christmas. She really loved her grandchildren and had a favorite pillow that said "If I had known grandchildren were so much fun, I would have had them first." She fought a long battle with cancer and was extremely grateful for all the doctors, nurses, infusion specialists, lab technicians, health care professionals and hospice team that took such great care of her. She left us with a grateful heart and she will be missed more than words can express. Memorial donations in Dolores's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Heart to Heart Hospice, 402 Wall St. Ste. 12, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Services will be private. www.ee-fh.com