 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dolores Kapitan

Dolores Kapitan

Dolores Kapitan

Dolores Kapitan

Jan. 26 1930 — Dec. 18, 2020

ST. JOHN, IN — Dolores Kapitan (born January 26, 1930) a longtime resident of St. John, Indiana, and parishioner of St. John Evangelist Church, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2020, after a gallant fight with Alzheimer's. Dolores returned home to her Lord to celebrate with all her loved ones who have gone before.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, too early in their life's journey. Their love has created a legacy carried on through their five children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel 11301 W. 93rd Ave (corner of 93rd and 41). Private inurnment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts