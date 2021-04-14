Dolores Kapitan

Jan. 26 1930 — Dec. 18, 2020

ST. JOHN, IN — Dolores Kapitan (born January 26, 1930) a longtime resident of St. John, Indiana, and parishioner of St. John Evangelist Church, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2020, after a gallant fight with Alzheimer's. Dolores returned home to her Lord to celebrate with all her loved ones who have gone before.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, too early in their life's journey. Their love has created a legacy carried on through their five children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel 11301 W. 93rd Ave (corner of 93rd and 41). Private inurnment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com