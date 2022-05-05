Dolores Klassen

Dolores graduated from Morton High School in Hammond. After high school she worked as a secretary in downtown Chicago before her marriage to Ronald Klassen on October 13, 1962. She is survived by her two daughters, Dianna (Dan) Cade and Suzette Jull (Bruce Megquier). Once her daughters were of school age, she worked numerous part time jobs. But her favorite job was A STAY-AT-HOME MOM! She loved shopping (especially Carson's) with her daughters, mom, and sister every Friday night at Lincoln Mall back in the day and stopping for coffee and donuts (Munster Donut), or pie (Minor Dunn) afterward. Her daughters will cherish those memories forever and have continued to carry on her pastime (much to the chagrin of her sons-in-law) of shopping and eating with their children and each other. Once her daughters got married, she enjoyed working part time at Big N Little Shoes, and as a poll worker during the elections. She had four grandchildren: Jordan (Meghan) Hansen, Abby Cade, Brad (Randi) Grzych, and Kaden Jull. Great-grandchildren: Cameron and Bryson. She spent most of their young lives babysitting them and playing countless games of Sorry, Yahtzee, baseball, and basketball. She watched Barney and Ninja Turtles more than one wants to, but she loved every minute of it. She loved attending the grand childrens' sporting, and academic events. She was the best grandma, and her daughters would not have made it through without her guidance and help with their children. She loved walking around the block in her neighborhood and socializing with the neighbors. She will be remembered by the Dyer Police as the grandma that broke curfew riding her red Schwinn bike numerous times and had to be escorted home. She loved baking her chow Mein cookies and sweet potatoes at the holidays and her mom's homemade spaghetti and meatballs. Those who knew her well understood not to call during Bulls games or Notre Dame football, as she could be heard cheering on those teams from her couch in the family room, eating popcorn or ice cream.