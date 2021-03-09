LOWELL, IN - Dolores Kurzeja, 82, of Lowell, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. She is survived by her children: Denise Kurtz, Richard Kurzeja, Deanna (Michael) O'Keefe, all of Lowell; grandchildren: Brynn (Justin), Kyle (Alex), Justin, Brandon and great grandchildren Jordan, Jackson and Tyler; siblings: Steve (Mary) Michalak, Roberta Smith, Mary (David) Damianick and Dennis Michalak. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard. Dolores was a member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church and Moose Lodge.

Her life was dedicated to her family and the family business. She was an avid gardener, and loved nothing more than getting her hands dirty to de-stress. She was a Casino Queen, loved to travel, especially loved lighthouses, and she treasured pedicures with her granddaughter. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife, friend, mentor, and loved by all.

Cremation will precede Visitation Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 4:00-7:30 PM, Concluding with Memorial Services at 7:30 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Youth Scholarship Fund of IBHA. sheetsfuneral.com