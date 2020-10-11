VALPARAISO, IN - Dolores L. "Dee" McEnterfer, 93, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born February 26, 1927 to George F. and Viola G. (Slanger) Schlobohm and graduated from Union Mills High School in1944. Dee worked at the Valparaiso University Bookstore for nine years, and Hoosier Fire Equipment for eight years. Her primary focus was always her family and her faith. Dee was a dedicated Girl Scout leader, a volunteer with the Porter Memorial Hospital Guild and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, a Sunday school teacher and choir member for many years. Her quiet and gentle nature belied the strength of her convictions, as well as her ability to persuade even the most ardent opposition with patience and persistence. Her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren remain the beneficiaries of her love, dedication and devotion.