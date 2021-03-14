Dolores L. Redman

"I've come to take your wife with me," God whispered in my ear. "But part of you will go with us, and part of her stays here. And though you may not see her, you'll never be apart; because her soul will always dwell deep inside your heart. Remember, then, the joys you shared, your soul-mate by your side; because, you see, that memory means she hasn't really died." Forever cherished, Your Beloved Husband.