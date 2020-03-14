Dolores L. Redman

Dolores L. Redman

{{featured_button_text}}
Dolores L. Redman

Dolores L. Redman

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY WIFE, DOLORES L. REDMAN "DEE" ON YOUR 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

7/31/1947 - 3/14/2015

"I've come to take your wife with me," God whispered in my ear. "But part of you will go with us, and part of her stays here. And though you may not see her, you'll never be apart; because her soul will always dwell deep inside your heart. Remember, then, the joys you shared, your soul-mate by your side; because, you see, that memory means she hasn't really died." Forever cherished, Your Beloved Husband.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts