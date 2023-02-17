Dolores M. Dockery, age 94. passed away peacefully Friday February 10th, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Dockery and daughter Marsha. She was born to the late Marko and Anna Sertic. She was living in Bradenton, FL, for the past few years and was ready to go home to Indiana.

Family was the most important thing in her life. She was known as Gam by her grandchildren and Auntie Dee by all her nieces and nephews. She lived a long life filled with happy times, especially when holding babies or being together with her children and grandchildren playing games late into the night. She was a major presence in the lives of her grandchildren as they were growing up. She was the rock of our family and our biggest cheerleader. We feel so grateful and blessed to have had such a strong and supportive mother/grandmother so we could be successful in our careers and in raising our own families.