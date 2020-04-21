Dolores M. Geffert "Dee"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dolores M. Geffert, age 92, of Schererville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Donald A. Geffert Sr.; her beloved grandchildren, Nicole Renee (Chris), Victoria Marie (RJ), and Kyle Joseph (Katy); beloved sister Donna Pesenko; her nieces, nephews, and as she said her "many blessings" her great grandchildren.

Dee was born March 31, 1928 to Joseph and Helen (Demkovich) Cross. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School Class of 1946, spent 33 wonderful years at Centier Bank, and was a member of the Sigma Beta Sorority, Czech Slovak American Club, and First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

Dee enjoyed baking ethnic desserts, traveling with Don, dancing, and her Catholic faith. Some of her favorite times were spent with Don making memories and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her proudest title was being called "Nanny".

All services arranged by FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in Highland will be private. Donations to Catholic Charities in her name would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com