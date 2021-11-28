GRIFFITH, IN - Dolores M. Hopp, age 90, of Griffith, IN passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. She was born in Hammond, IN to the late Glenn and Thelma (Whitsett) Dixon.
Dolores is survived by two of her sons: Michael (Jeralyn) Hopp of Schererville, IN, and Kevin Hopp of Griffith, IN; two precious grandchildren: Ryan Hopp of Naperville, IL, and Jillian (John) Condon of Glen Ellyn, IL; and great-grandchildren: Isabella, Brielle, Irie, and Greyson. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Hopp; son, Mitchell Hopp; her parents: Glenn and Thelma Dixon, brothers: Ronald (Pauline) Dixon and Bruce Dixon, and great-grandson, Colin Condon.
Dolores was a lifelong Griffith resident, graduating from Griffith High School. She married Donald Hopp in Hammond on June 18, 1949. In January 1955, she gave birth to the first set of twins born at St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, and had her picture in the paper with newborns Mike and Mitch.
She was previously active in the Griffith Senior Center, the Red Hat Society, and the Grandmothers Club. She was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan, never missed a game, and knew all of the player's names and numbers. She always made time to attend the grandkids activities, and loved spending time with the great grandchildren. And, according to the grandkids, Nana made the best homemade chocolate cake ever. She was always kind and sweet to everyone she knew and met. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
Words can't express the loving thanks that we owe to her longtime caregiver, niece Paulette Ferguson, for the loving care and friendship that she gave Dolores for the last years of her life. It cannot be measured. Also, a special thanks to the staff of the IMCU and ICU Groups at Community Hospital in Munster for their care and support.
All services are under the direction of Kuiper Funeral Home. Family will be gathering privately to celebrate Mrs. Hopp's Life.
