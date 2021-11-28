GRIFFITH, IN - Dolores M. Hopp, age 90, of Griffith, IN passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. She was born in Hammond, IN to the late Glenn and Thelma (Whitsett) Dixon.

Dolores is survived by two of her sons: Michael (Jeralyn) Hopp of Schererville, IN, and Kevin Hopp of Griffith, IN; two precious grandchildren: Ryan Hopp of Naperville, IL, and Jillian (John) Condon of Glen Ellyn, IL; and great-grandchildren: Isabella, Brielle, Irie, and Greyson. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Hopp; son, Mitchell Hopp; her parents: Glenn and Thelma Dixon, brothers: Ronald (Pauline) Dixon and Bruce Dixon, and great-grandson, Colin Condon.

Dolores was a lifelong Griffith resident, graduating from Griffith High School. She married Donald Hopp in Hammond on June 18, 1949. In January 1955, she gave birth to the first set of twins born at St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, and had her picture in the paper with newborns Mike and Mitch.