CROWN POINT, IN - Dolores M. Ivanyo (nee Murga), age 88 of Crown Point; formerly of Merrillville, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020.

She is survived by three children: Diane (Tom) Martello, David (Dawn) Ivanyo, and Donna (Paul) McCarthy; daughter-in- law, Debbie "DJ" Ivanyo; six grandchildren: Philip (Jackie) Martello and Matthew (Valerie) Martello, Laura and Michal Ivanyo, and Trevor and Rachel Ivanyo; great-grandson, Landon Martello; two sisters, Kathy (Chester) Clark and Pat (Don) Ayers; brother, Tim Murga; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Andrew Ivanyo Jr.; son, Dan "Smoky" Ivanyo; sister, Marianne Pilipovich.

Dolores was a devout member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, where she was very active in her children's activities as well as working the Friday Fish Fry. She also served on the Apostolate Committee. Dolores enjoyed traveling with her husband and shopping when the opportunity presented itself.

Family and friends may gather directly at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 557 W. 57th Avenue, on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Funeral Service will follow from church at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Michael Bucko officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.