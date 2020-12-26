NORTH PALM BEACH, FL - Dolores Mae Chase, former longtime resident of Hammond, passed away on December 21, 2020 in North Palm Beach, Florida, where she has resided since 1972. Dolores was the daughter of Harold and Olive Chase and sister to Hal G. Chase.

She was employed by the School City of Hammond for 20 years before moving to Florida. Dolores was the Office Manager at Wilson School and later transferred to Gavit High School. She organized and served as President of the School City Secretaries Association and served on the Board of Directors of the Credit Union.

She is survived by three nephews: Kim T., Bruce, and David Chase who also reside in Florida.

A private funeral service will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, Florida. Funeral services provided by Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center in North Palm Beach.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.