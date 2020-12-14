HAMMOND, IN - Dolores Marrs, 86, of Hammond, passed away on December 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Robert (Linda) Marrs II, David (Jeanette) Marrs, five beloved grandchildren, nine dear great-grandchildren, beloved brother: Richard (Janice) Sobieraj, numerous additional loving family and friends. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Robert Marrs, and brother Stephen Sobieraj.

A Graveside Service will be held DIRECTLY at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL 60409, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Masks and social distancing are required.

Dolores will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.