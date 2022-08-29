Dolores McEnterfer

Dolores L. "Dee" McEnterfer

Feb.26, 1927 - Oct. 9, 2020

VALPARAISO - Dolores L. "Dee" McEnterfer, 93, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born February 26, 1927 to George F. & Viola G. (Slanger) Schlobohm and graduated from Union Mills High School in1944.

Dee worked at the Valparaiso University Bookstore for nine years, and Hoosier Fire Equipment for eight years. Her primary focus was always her family and her faith. Dee was a dedicated Girl Scout leader, a volunteer with the Porter Memorial Hospital Guild and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, a Sunday school teacher and choir member for many years. Her quiet and gentle nature belied the strength of her convictions, as well as her ability to persuade even the most ardent opposition with patience and persistence. Her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren remain the beneficiaries of her love, dedication and devotion.

On June 1, 1947 Dee married Thomas Stephen McEnterfer, who preceded her in death in 2012. Her survivors include their daughters; Rebecca L. Miller, Valparaiso, and Nancy K. (Michael) Rees, Penn Yan, New York; grandchildren Julia (Paul) Charpentier and Stephen Miller, Valparaiso, Alex (Celeste) Rees, Berkely Springs, West Virginia, Thomas (Kathryn Farrell) Rees, Albany, New York; great-grandchildren, Lila, Clara, Zola and George; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Dee was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jack Miller: sister, Helen Anderson: and brother, Melvin Schlobohm.

On Dee's behalf, her family thanks the staff of Avalon Springs Health Care and Dunes Hospice for their care. A private service was held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, with burial at Angelcrest Cemetery. If you care to make a memorial donation in Dee's honor, please consider Ballet 5:8 in Valparaiso, or Worship Anew of Fort Wayne.