April 7, 1933 - Feb. 15, 2023

With great sadness, the family of Dolores (nee Mysliwy) Glover announces her passing on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Dolores was born in East Chicago on April 7, 1933. She is survived by her five children: Sheila (Fred) of Star, ID, Melissa of Swanton, OH, Jim (Gina) of Crown Point, IN, Tom of Griffith, IN, Matthew of Fairview, IL. She was the cherished grandmother of four grandchildren: Brittany (Doug) Vaughan of Midland, GA, Alyssa (Kyle) Gonzales of Hobart, IN, Sean and Coleman Evans of Boise, ID; and four great-grandchildren: Carter and Chase Vaughan, Grayson and Presley Gonzales.

Dolores was married to her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald James Glover on October 22, 1955. She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Lottie (Tuleja) Mysliwy of Highland and her husband, Ronald James, who preceded her in death on August 19, 2014.

Dolores graduated from Bishop Noll High School class of 1951. She was employed by ESPN and Thomas F. Seay Associates in Chicago.

Love of God, family and friends were number one in her life, second being cooking, baking and gardening. She forever searched for enticing comfort food recipes, the best of which she shared with her family and friends.

She enjoyed traveling, especially England, Wales and Ireland.

Dolores was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Mary's, Blue Army, Griffith Seniors, Griffith Historical Society and the Red Hat Society.

Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, located at 921 W. Glen Park (45th) Ave. The Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7:00 P.M. at White Funeral Home with Father Theodore Mens celebrating. Cremation to follow services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary Catholic School of Griffith and the Share Foundation.

For additional information please contact us at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com