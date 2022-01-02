Aug. 16, 1940 - Dec. 24, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Dolores R. Bencie (nee Markle), age 81, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Dolores is survived by her son, Mark (Beth) Bencie; grandchildren: Jacob Bencie, Joshua Bencie; brother, Don (Barbara) Markle; and many nieces and nephews.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Louis G. Bencie; parents: Ellsworth Markle and Aimee Markle Granzow.

Dolores was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Crown Point, IN. She enjoyed quilting and doll collecting. Dolores was a member of Red Hats Yesterday's Little Girls, Hub Dollie's, and Quiltclub.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 12:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wendell Thacker officiating, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dolores' name to American Cancer Society.

