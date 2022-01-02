 Skip to main content
Dolores R. Bencie

Aug. 16, 1940 - Dec. 24, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Dolores R. Bencie (nee Markle), age 81, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Dolores is survived by her son, Mark (Beth) Bencie; grandchildren: Jacob Bencie, Joshua Bencie; brother, Don (Barbara) Markle; and many nieces and nephews.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Louis G. Bencie; parents: Ellsworth Markle and Aimee Markle Granzow.

Dolores was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Crown Point, IN. She enjoyed quilting and doll collecting. Dolores was a member of Red Hats Yesterday's Little Girls, Hub Dollie's, and Quiltclub.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 12:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wendell Thacker officiating, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dolores' name to American Cancer Society.

Visit Dolores' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.

