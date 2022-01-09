Dolores Rzepczynski (Dad)

HIGHLAND, IN - Dolores Rzepczynski (Dado), 82, of Highland, IN, passed away December 25, 2021. She is survived by her son Michael (Sharon) Rzepczynski and daughter Michelle (Doug) Parcel; grandchildren: Amanda & Amy and Douglas & Erika; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Eugene, sister Fran Kuva, and parents Frank & Sylvia Dado.

Dolores was a stay-at-home mom who grew up in Whiting, Indiana. After marriage, she moved to Highland which she always called home. Following retirement, her and Eugene moved to Racoon Lake in Rockville, Indiana where she enjoyed bingo, playing cards, gardening, and shopping.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8491 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service following immediately at 11:30 a.m. at St James Church in Highland. Interment will be at Catholic Cemeteries St. John/St. Joseph in Hammond, IN.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.