WHITING, IN — Dolores Solorio (nee Lopez), age 84 of Whiting, IN formerly of South Chicago, IL passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home. She is survived by three children: Dolores (Richard) Martinez, Armida Solorio and Christine (Bernie) Vara; seven grandchildren: Michael Rodriguez, Tina (Curtis) Zambrano, Anthony Zambrano, Joey Zambrano, Dolores (Guadalupe) Salas, Marie (Gabriel) Hernandez and Michael Vara; eight great-grandchildren: Michael, Jr. and Matthew, Tara, Anthony, Angel, Viviana and Jolene Zambrano and Aurora; great great granddaughter, Natalia; sister, Elizabeth Martinez. Preceded in death by her husband, Erasmo "Raz" Solorio, Jr. (2016).