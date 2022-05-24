TUCSON, AZ. - Dolores Spejewski, 92 of Tucson, AZ (formerly of Munster, IN) passed away on Tuesday May 17, 2022.

She is survived by her three children: Sharon Laska of New York, NY, Brian (Louise) Spejewski of Munster, and Amy (Joe) Kelleher of Tucson, AZ; one granddaughter, Staci Hampton from Lexington, KY; and three great-grandchildren: Ben, Alex and Luke Cravens of Lexington, KY; numerous nieces; and nephews.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Spejewski; her brothers: Tony (Cleo) Brainer and Raymond (Celia) Brainer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Mary (Tony) Kolodziej and John (Helen) Spejewski; and niece, Joan Reczek.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, with viewing at 9:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Dolores was past P.R.C.U.A. Vice President and the Director of District 9. She was a member of the PNA and a member of the American Legion Allied Post 369. She was also an avid bowler, loved bingo, and loved the casinos. Dolores was a great woman, and she will surely be missed by many who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Catalina Hospice PLLC of Tucson, AZ (225 W. Ajo Way Tucson, AZ 85713) www.kishfuneralhome.net