LANSING, IL - Dolores Stimac, age 92 of Lansing, IL passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Ray Wetzel) Murphy; son, Steve (Gina) Stimac; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Paul) Martin, Adam (Kelly) Murphy, Christopher (Taylor) Murphy, Gregory Wolfenden and Nick (Amber) Wallen; step grandchildren, David, Sarah and Amy (Drew) Misiunas; ten great grandchildren; and sister, Violet Sorensen. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Agnes Zatkovich; loving husband, Steve M. Stimac; and daughter, Diane Wolfenden.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster IN with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Interment will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service.