ST. JOHN, IN - Dolores Strzalkowski, age 93, late of St. John, passed away January 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles Malesiewski and the late Robert Strzalkowski. Loving mother of Donna (Jerome) Longawa. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Elizabeth) Batenich and Jeffrey and Joseph Longawa. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters.

Dolores enjoyed a good laugh and was happiest spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, and gaming on her IPad. Dolores was a longtime parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Church.

Private services were held for the family. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.