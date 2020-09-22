ST. JOHN, IN - Dolores Theresa Duncan of St. John, died September 20, 2020 at Wesley Manor, Frankfort, IN. She was born October 12, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Stanislaw and Josephine (Sczepanska) Balcerak. She married Frank Alexander Duncan on May 9, 1953 and he preceded her in death on January 5, 2017. She was a 1951 graduate of St. Michael Catholic High School. Dolores was a homemaker but also enjoyed working in catering and had previously worked at the Crown Point Juvenile Detention Center. She is a devout Catholic and member of the St. John Evangelist Parish in St. John, IN where she enjoyed volunteering her time cooking and praying. Dolores loved pinochle and enjoyed playing at the Tri-City Senior Center. She enjoyed playing games with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.