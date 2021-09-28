Dolores Weiler A. Weiler

Dolores A. Weiler

July 30, 1934 - Sept. 24, 2021

HOBART, IN - Dolores A. Weiler, age 87 of Portage and a former longtime Hobart resident passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. She was born on July 30, 1934 to the late Ernest and Anna Moore. She attended Holy Angels grade school and she graduated from Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1952. Dolores worked for US Steel and Gary Tubing in the Accounting Department. Dolores loved painting.

Dolores is survived by one daughter, Theresa (Keith) Dhaemers, grandson, Christopher (Tara) Dhaemers of Chesterton, IN; two great-grandchildren: Rylie and Tyler, special friends; Kip, Kim, Drew, and Joseph Molchan; and cousin, Kathy Martin.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Lynn; one son, Timothy; one daughter, Nancy; and one brother, Charles.

Visitation is Friday, October 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Road. There will be a procession beginning from Rees Funeral Home, Hobart and processing to Calvary Cemetery for an 11:30 graveside service with Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating.