Dolores (Whiting) Ruiz

ST. JOHN/EAST CHICAGO - Dolores Ruiz, age 79, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by daughters: Gloria Garcia and Sarah Ruiz; sons: Daniel Ruiz and Albert (Marlo) Ruiz; grandchildren: Ermelinda (Joseph) Torres, Selena and Alfonso Castillo Ruiz (Father Luis Castillo), and Mila and Nora Ruiz; great-grandchildren: Joseph and Lilly Torres; and many nieces; and nephews; and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Alfonso Ruiz; beloved mother, Sara Ordaz; brothers: Jerry (late Bernice) Whiting, Luis (Terri) Whiting, Joseph Whiting, David (late Josie) Whiting, Daniel (late Arlene) Whiting, Albert (Joyce) Whiting; and granddaughter, Melissa Garcia.

Dolores and her husband opened their home to many friends and family; and took in several foster children throughout the years. She served her community as a crossing guard for the School City of East Chicago. She was an avid swimmer, a tv and movie fanatic, enjoyed fishing, and loved traveling. Most importantly she enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren, family, friends and her faithful sidekick, Snowball. She will be truly missed by all whose lives she touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Avenue, Highland, IN with visitation at 10:00 A.M. Rev. Brian Chadwick officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft Street Merrillville, IN. For information, call 219-736-5840.