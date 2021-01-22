CROWN POINT, IN — Doloris A. Lew, 91, late of Crown Point, formerly of Dyer, IN, Dolton, IL, and South Chicago, IL, passed away January 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Janet (Fred) Stephens and Howard (Nancy) Lew. Cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of five. Dear sister of the late Eugene Jurek. Doloris was a former parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She was active in Bible study, an avid reader, cross stitcher, and loved to do crossword puzzles.