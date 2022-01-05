SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Dominic J. Guzzino, age 84, late of South Holland, passed away December 25, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Sally for 61 years. Loving father of Denise (Raul) Joffre and Corinne (Michael) Connelly. Devoted grandfather of Alexis, Mario, Vincent and Maggie. Cherished great-grandfather of Denali and McKinley. Dearest brother of Nick Guzzino, the late John Guzzino, late Sally Jo DeArmond and late Cheryl Spicer. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Dominic and his late wife Sally were the retired owners of Taste of Italy and former owners of Embers, Dominick's and Oliver's Restaurants in Calumet City. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing golf with Sally and his friends at Lincolnshire Country Club.

Memorial Visitation Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance at 4:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane), St. John, IN. Please omit flowers.