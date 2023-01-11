 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dominic R. Femminella

DYER, IN - Dominic R. Femminella, 90 of Dyer, IN passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Laverne (nee Borowski); numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Lorene Femminella.

Dominic was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and socializing with good friends. Dominic grew the best tomatoes. Dominic served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He participated in "Honor Flight" and couldn't stop talking about how wonderful his experience was.

A Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 10:00 am at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Honor Flight (www.honorflightchicago.org) in his memory. www.kishfuneralhome.net

