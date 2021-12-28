CHIEFLAND, FL - Don Coppinger, age 61, of Chiefland, Florida (formerly of Crown Point) passed away on December 12, 2021 after a short illness.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Coppinger; son, Don Coppinger, Jr.; brother, Lou Coppinger; sister, Diane Plesha; nephews: Alex Coppinger and Brian (Sarah) Coppinger; nieces, Nicole Plesha and Holly (Andy) Fraley; aunt, Joyce Gertz; stepchildren: Josh and Katelyn Rebhan and several loved cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Clara Coppinger and brother-in-law, Michael Plesha.

Don was a retired carpenter for Carpenters Union Local 1005.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, Indiana. A private burial will be held at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Carpenters Caring, Attn: Debra Foster, 771 Greenwood Springs Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143 or Holy Spirit St. Vincent DePaul Society, 7667 E. 109th Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307.