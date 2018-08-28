CROWN POINT, IN - Don Emery III, age 60 of Crown Point, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018. He is survived by wife of 39 years, Cheri; two children, Kelsey (Matt) Lietzen and Chase (Jess) Emery; mother, Barbara Emery; brother, David (Marci) Emery; two sisters, Deb (Tony) Blalock and KT Green; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Don Emery Jr.
Don was a member of Bethel Church, Crown Point. He practiced law throughout Northwest Indiana for 33 years. In his spare time, he loved coaching football, where he was on the Junior Bulldog Board of Directors. He coached teams from the Junior Bulldogs to the Crown Point High School Football Team. He served on the Courthouse Foundation and loved his community. He adored and cherished his family and will be greatly missed by all.
Family and Friends may visit Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. til 12:00 p.m. for a Memorial Visitation with a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Dewitt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Bethel Church.
