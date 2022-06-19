Don J. Souffrant, Sr.

Don was born and raised in the Pittsburgh, PA area. After graduating from high school, Don fought for his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged and he continued his education at Waynesburg College and met the love of his life, Janet Kramer, and they later married in 1956. Don began a long career in the steel industry management and retired after almost 40 years. He was a member of Portage Christian Church. Don was very active in officiating international swimming competitions and eventually taught the new officiants. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather who was very active in their lives. He will be sorely missed.