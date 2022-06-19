Don J. Souffrant, Sr.
Sept. 30, 1931 - June 17, 2022
PORTAGE, IN - Don J. Souffrant, Sr., age 90, of Portage, IN, formerly of Muncie, IN passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Don is survived by his five children: Don (Pat) Souffrant, Jr., Susan (Aaron) Shaw, Sandra (Dave) Spacek, Sally (Jason Brown) Souffrant, Doug (Kerry) Souffrant; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Lois (late Ed) Antel, Betty (late Joe) Stewart, Bill (Rosemary) Souffrant; and his nieces, nephew, cousins, and good friends.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Janet K. Souffrant; parents: William and Catherine Souffrant; and granddaughter, Samantha Souffrant.
Don was born and raised in the Pittsburgh, PA area. After graduating from high school, Don fought for his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged and he continued his education at Waynesburg College and met the love of his life, Janet Kramer, and they later married in 1956. Don began a long career in the steel industry management and retired after almost 40 years. He was a member of Portage Christian Church. Don was very active in officiating international swimming competitions and eventually taught the new officiants. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather who was very active in their lives. He will be sorely missed.
Cremation will take place with GEISEN CREMATION CENTRE. Don will be laid to rest with honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with his wife, Janet.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Don's name to The North Burma Christian Mission at https://www.northburmachristianmission.org/missionaries.html.
Visit Don's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.