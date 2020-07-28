× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don Krause

CLINTON, IN — Don Krause, of Clinton, IN, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

He was born February 15, 1926, in Hammond, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Melvin Krause; a daughter, Sandra Williams; and a brother-in-law, Bill Devine.

He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly Krause; three children, Charlotte (John) Kroft, Kathy Bruhnke and Donnie (Anna) Lambert; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a lifelong friend, Brenda Love.

Don was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He worked for 30 years as chief engineer at Beatty Machine, Hammond, IN. In 2018 he retired at the age of 92 from Star Tool and Die, Chicago Heights, IL.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10 am at Spangler Cemetery, Blanford. Military honors will be performed. Pastor Mike Higgins will officiate at the funeral service and burial will follow at Spangler Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Don and Bev's special neighbors, Teal and John Scioldo, for their love and care.