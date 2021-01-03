CROWN POINT, IN - Don Kuzma, age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus.

Don is survived by his children: Denise (Rex) Gross, Jeff (Laura) Kuzma; grandchildren: Daniel (Jackie) Gross, Kelly Gross, Charles (Becky) Kuzma, Kevin Kuzma; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy Springman; brother-in-law, Tom Bradford; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Kuzma; parents: Charles and Mary Kuzma; brother-in-law, Larry Springman; and sister-in-law, Linda Bradford.

Don was a retired Lake County Sheriff's Officer with 25 years of service, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Don enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION, & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

