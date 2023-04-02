Don Meyer joined the love of his life, Arlene, in heaven on March 31, 2023. He was just days short of his 89th birthday of April 6th. Don had a love for life until the very end and cared deeply for the many friends and special people in his life.

He leaves many loving memories for his family who remain: daughters Lynette Ryan (Bill Wisdom) and Sandy (Dale) Oliver; grandchildren Danny (Jamie) Ryan, Daniel (Laura) Quering, Dustin (Melissa Alberico) Quering, Nicholas (Jessica) Ryan, Alexandra (Jason) Farbstein, Nick (Katy) Horst; and 11 great-grandchildren; brothers Edward Meyer and Gene (Diana) Meyer; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves very special friends Bob and Michelle Sellers, Dale (Chrissy) Graeber and Clark (Beth) Horsely.

After discharge from the Army in 1958, Don spent most of his life in the farming industry. He and Arlene farmed for 28 years in Washington Township (Valparaiso). He was with Pioneer Seed Sales for 50 years, including working at the Pioneer plant. He lived by the motto "Service is My Business" and developed many close friendships with farm families that have crossed generations. He cared deeply about each and every one you.

Don was also passionate about the fair industry and 4-H. He served on the Porter County Fair Board for 49 years and was a part of the original team to move the fair to the new location at the Expo Center. He was honored to serve for eight years as a director on the Indiana State Fair Board, a member of the Indiana Association of Fair, and the International Association of Fairs for 25 years. He treasured the many, many friendships he developed over the years.

Over the past four years he loved working at Specialty Food Group. When home he spent hours and hours maintaining his lawn with his beloved John Deere tractors – no other color, green! He tackled every project with dedication to doing it right and tried to find ways to help those who needed it. He continued to work as if he were 60 years old until just a few months before his death!

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Arlene, in 2015; his parents, Alvin and Ruby Meyer; and brothers Alvin and Warren.

A loving thank-you goes to Pastor Keith White for his friendship to Dad and walking with us all through this journey to Jesus.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 E. Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI or Valparaiso Nazarene Church.