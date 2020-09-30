GRIFFITH, IN — Don Moore, 75, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife (Diane) by his side Sept. 21, 2020. Don was born in Baltimore, MD, June 21, 1945, to Ralph and Hazel Moore. Don was a Vietnam veteran and a mechanic at Inland Steel (ArcelorMittal). He retired in 2016. He enjoyed riding his Harley and tinkering with anything mechanical. He married Diane Tibbs in 1979. He is survived by his wife; stepson, Billy Smith of lllinois; grandson, Noah Smith, of Illinois; brothers, Larry and Terry, both of Arizona; sisters, Sandy, of Minnesota; Shelia, of Indiana; and Carol, of Illinois; and mother-in-law, Reba Tibbs, of Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Hazel, and sister Ruth. Don's final wishes were cremation with no formal services. Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.