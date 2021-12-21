June 26, 1946 - Dec. 17, 2021

WESTVILLE, IN - Don Ray York, age 75 of Westville, IN, passed away on December 17, 2021. He was born on June 26, 1946 in Corbin, KY to Doyle and Imogene (Bryley) York, both of whom preceded him in death.

On November 14, 1968 in Valparaiso, IN, he married the love of his life, C. Janice "Jan" York, who preceded him in death on November 7, 2015.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Robin (Jeff) Jackson of Hebron, IN; his loving son, Daniel (Jessica) York of Crown Point, IN; his treasured grandchildren: Autumn, Corbin, Evelyn, Johnjohn, Alex, Gavin, and Olivia of Crown Point; his siblings: Diana York-McQueen of Hoffman Estates, IL, Ruth Hilbert of Batesville, AR, Mabel Bernth of Granger, IN, Gaye York of South Bend, IN, Janet Marquez of Los Angeles, CA, Mary Jo Salmon of Jackson, LA, Veta York of South Bend, IN, Neil York of South Bend, IN, Dean York of Rockford, IL, Gene York of Yakima, WA, and Max York of Delavan, WI; and by his partner, Betty Ellinger of Hocking Hills, OH.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Rudy York, Gale York, Paul York, Alvin York, and Glen York.