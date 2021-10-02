 Skip to main content
Dona J. Wahlers

June 11, 1943 - Sep. 27, 2021

MUNCIE, IN - Dona J. Wahlers, 78, passed away on Monday afternoon, September 27, 2021 after a brief illness.

She was born on June 11, 1943 in Oklahoma, the daughter of Donald J. and Ida M. Stover and graduated from William A. Wirt High School, Miller Beach in 1961. Dona attended Oklahoma University. On August 31, 1963 in Miller Beach, she married the love of her life, John Wahlers.

Dona was a chartered life underwriter and worked with Eley-Graham Associates (Gary, IN) and Northwestern Mutual Life (Muncie, IN) until her retirement in 2005.

Surviving Dona are her three children: Kathi Wahlers of Muncie, Laura Perkins (husband, Russell) of Carmel and William J. Wahlers of Muncie; four grandchildren: Connor Wahlers, Ethan Perkins, Abby Perkins and August Wahlers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother.

There will be no services per Dona's wishes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Crisis Center, 101 Montgomery Street, Gary, IN 46403.

The MEEKS MORTUARY AND CREMATORY, 415 E. Washington Street, Muncie, IN is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.

