Dona Ricard-Podunovich (copy)

Dona Ricard-Podunovich

HEBRON, IN — Dona Ricard-Podunovich, 70, of Hebron, Indiana passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with lung cancer.

Dona is survived by her husband, Ron Podunovich; siblings: Barbara Jean, Glenn and twin sister Dana; children: Dawn (Scott) Baize, Dylan (Donna) Ricard, Tammy Podunovich, Ron (Kari) Podunovich and Ryan (Sarah) Podunovich; grandchildren: Abby, Alexandra, Ashley, Becca, Courtney, Jake, Madison, Tyson and Whitney; several nieces and nephews.

Dona was born December 18, 1950 in Gary, IN to Albert and Blodwin "Babe" Gambel. She grew up in Gary, IN and was a 1968 graduate of Horace Mann High School. She had a decades long career as a legal secretary for the law offices of Cohen & Thiros and Thiros & Stracci. Dona enjoyed spending time with her close friends and family and especially enjoyed shopping, spending time spoiling her grandchildren and constantly yelling at her dogs.

Friends are welcome to visit with the family at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 29, 2021. Cremation to follow.

Visit Dona's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.