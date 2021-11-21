HIGHLAND, IN - Donal "Don" Kendall Downey, 80, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, following a hard-fought battle against leukemia.

Don earned his B.S. in engineering from Purdue Calumet. He worked for IBM until he retired as a manager in the software division. Don then embarked on a second career owning and managing Subway restaurants. Don took great pride in his work.

Don was a devout Catholic; he served as a long-time usher at Our Lady of Grace. Don also volunteered as a troop leader and counselor for the Boy Scouts.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Cheryl Downey (nee Szoke); and their two children: Michael Downey and Michele Lis. Don is also survived by his sister, eight beloved grandchildren, and eight cherished great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN, 46322. A prayer service will begin at 5:30 p.m. that evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Parish - 3005 Highway Ave. Highland, IN, 46322, with Rev. Brian Chadwick officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Downey family.